EuropeLithuania to tighten security for Belarusian political refugees

Lithuania will tighten security for Belarusian political refugees, the chair of its parliamentary national security and defence committee said on Monday.

"We now see that the Belarus KGB can act not only in its own country but also in the European Union. This is the tipping point and needs attention," Laurynas Kasciunas told reporters.

"This makes us seriously think whether our security infrastructure ... for political refugees is sufficient to avoid such operations."

Europe · 9:51 AM UTCMinutes to touchdown: the moment a Belarusian dissident knew his time was up

Ryanair Flight 4978 had already begun its descent into the Lithuanian capital when the pilot announced that the plane would be suddenly diverting to Minsk, capital of neighbouring Belarus.

