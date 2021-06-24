Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Lithuania warns against holding EU summit with Russia' Putin

2 minute read

Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda arrives for the NATO summit at the Alliance's headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium, June 14, 2021. Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS, June 24 (Reuters) - Lithuania warned the European Union on Thursday against engaging in direct dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin for as long as Moscow does not change its behaviour.

Gitanas Nauseda, arriving to a summit of the bloc's 27 national leaders, voiced scepticism about a proposal by Paris and Berlin to consider holding an EU summit with Putin after the new U.S. President Joe Biden held his own bilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart.

Nauseda said the idea was like "trying to engage the bear to keep a pot of honey safe."

"We should be extremely cautious, this is not like the relationship of Russia with the United States."

"We have to deal with Russia but being very cautious about real intentions of the Putin regime," Nauseda told reporters. "So far, we don't see any real change in the pattern of behaviour of Russia."

"Without any positive changes in Russia's behaviour, if we start to engage, it'll send a very bad signal to our partners," he said in referring to countries like Ukraine and Georgia, former Soviet republics with extremely fraught ties with Moscow.

Reporting by Marine Strauss, Gabriela Baczynska

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 1:39 AM UTCLarger-than-life software mogul John McAfee dies in Spain by suicide, lawyer says

British-born U.S. technology entrepreneur John McAfee died on Wednesday by suicide in a Barcelona prison after the Spanish high court authorised his extradition to the United States on tax evasion charges, his lawyer told Reuters.

EuropeAfter 'negative spiral', EU seeks new Russia strategy
EuropeGerman business morale shakes off coronavirus crisis to hit 2-1/2 year high
EuropeCopenhagen tops Monocle's list of best cities for quality of life
EuropeUK's Raab says Russia's warship claims 'predictably inaccurate'