Lithuania to withdraw its ambassador to Russia from June 1

VILNIUS, May 23 (Reuters) - Lithuania will withdraw its ambassador to Russia from June 1, according to a presidential decree signed on Monday. No replacement has been named.

The Baltic country expelled Russia's envoy on April 4. read more

The Lithuanian government said at that time it intended to lower the level of diplomatic representation between the two countries.

