Lithuanian parliament votes to allow mass detention of asylum seekers

VILNIUS, July 13 (Reuters) - Lithuania's parliament approved the mass detention of asylum seekers on Tuesday and restricted their rights to appeal, in a bid to deter high numbers crossing the border with Belarus.

Some 84 members of the 141-seat parliament voted to pass the law, brushing aside protests from Red Cross and other non-government organizations saying it violates Lithuania's international obligations and migrants' rights.

Reporting by Andrius Sytas; Writing by Alan Charlish; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

