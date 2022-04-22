Lithuania's president calls for more NATO troops

VILNIUS, April 22 (Reuters) - NATO should increase its deployment of troops in Lithuania and elsewhere on Europe's eastern flank following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Lithuania's president told Germany's foreign minister during a meeting in Vilnius on Friday.

NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence Battalion should be transformed into "at least" the size of a brigade, while air defences should be improved, President Gitanas Nauseda said in a statement.

He also called for a reinforcement of the Baltics' only overland connection to the rest of the European Union, a narrow strip of land between Belarus and Russia's Kaliningrad enclave known as the Suwalki corridor.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alexander Ratz and Andrius Sytas, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.