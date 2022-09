Liz Truss and Turkey's Erdogan discuss Ukraine's recent successes against Russia

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with British Prime Minister Liz Truss on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, in New York City, U.S., September 21, 2022. Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Sept 21 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss discussed Ukraine's recent territorial gains in pushing back the Russian invasion in a meeting with her Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan, a Downing Street spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"The Prime Minister said the message was clear – Kyiv can and will win, and the international community must support Ukrainian sovereignty," a spokesperson for Truss said following the pair's bilateral meeting, which took place at the UN General Assembly in New York.

Truss also congratulated Erdogan on his role in securing vital grain exports through the Black Sea, the statement said.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 claiming it as a "special military operation."

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

