Skip to main content

EuropeLockdown rebel wins Madrid regional election, opinion poll shows

Reuters
1 minute read

The conservative leader of Spain's Madrid region, who for months defied the leftist central government by keeping bars and shops open during the COVID-19 pandemic, won a regional election on Tuesday, an opinion poll showed as voting ended.

Isabel Diaz Ayuso, from the People's Party (PP), will need the support of one more party to keep running the region, the poll by GAD3 for TVE and Telemadrid broadcasters showed.

Official results will now start trickling in and confirmation of the winner should come in the next few hours. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · 11:30 AM UTCFar-right crime hits record high in Germany

Germany saw a big jump last year in politically motiviated crimes, and offences commited by far-right supporters hit a record high, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Tuesday.

EuropeExplainer: Scotland’s difficult route to another independence referendum
EuropeScotland’s Sturgeon challenges UK: only court can stop a referendum - Sky
EuropeUK and U.S. agree on importance of global COVID vaccine rollout to end pandemic
EuropeLockdown rebel wins Madrid regional election, opinion poll shows

The conservative leader of Spain's Madrid region, who for months defied the leftist central government by keeping bars and shops open during the COVID-19 pandemic, won a regional election on Tuesday, an opinion poll showed as voting ended.