Losses mount in Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, regional governor says

People walk on a main square as smoke after shelling rises in the background amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Chernihiv, Ukraine March 14, 2022. REUTERS/Oleh Holovatenko

LVIV, Ukraine, March 17 (Reuters) - Losses are mounting in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, with 53 people killed by Russian forces on Wednesday alone, the regional governor said on Thursday.

"We are suffering heavy losses - 53 citizens were killed yesterday," Governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

The information could not immediately be verified. Russia denies targeting civilians.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage

