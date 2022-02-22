1 minute read
Loud blast heard in separatist-held city of Donetsk - Reuters eyewitness
DONETSK, Ukraine, Feb 23 (Reuters) - A loud blast was heard early on Wednesday in the center of the city of Donetsk, which is held by Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, a Reuters witness said.
The origin of the blast was unclear.
Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya in Donetsk and Polina Devitt in Moscow; writing by David Ljunggren; editing by Jonathan Oatis
