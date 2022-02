Loud blasts heard in east Ukrainian city of Kharkiv - witness

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Loud blasts were heard in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Friday, a witness told Reuters, as missile strikes and air raid alerts were reported in a number of cities in Ukraine.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anton Zverev; editing by John Stonestreet Writing by Olzhas Auyezov

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.