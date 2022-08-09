Loud explosions heard near Russian military airbase in Crimea - witnesses

Summary This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

MOSCOW, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Three local witnesses told Reuters they had heard several loud explosions and seen black smoke rising from the direction of a Russian military airbase at Novofedorivka in western Crimea on Tuesday.

Videos shared on social media also showed a plume of smoke in the area.

Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

Reporting by Reuters

