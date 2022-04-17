1 minute read
Luhansk region governor says shelling kills two, injures four in eastern town of Zolote
Reuters, April 17 (Reuters) - At least two people were killed and four have been injured on Sunday in the shelling of the eastern Ukrainian town of Zolote, the local governor said.
"In one of the high-rise buildings, two floors were destroyed ... We have at least two dead citizens, four more wounded," said Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of the Luhansk region.
Reuters could not immediately verify his remarks
Editing by Toby Chopra
