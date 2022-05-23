1 minute read
Lukashenko accuses West of attempting to dismember Ukraine
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
May 23 (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that he was concerned about what he called moves by the West to "dismember" Ukraine, and accused Poland of seeking to seize the Western part of the country.
At a televised meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he said Kyiv would eventually have to ask for help in preventing the seizure of western Ukraine.
He offered no evidence for his assertions.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.