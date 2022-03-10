Lukashenko orders Belarusian specialists to ensure power supply to Chernobyl plant - BelTA

FILE PHOTO - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends a meeting with members of the Council of Ministers and Security Council in Minsk, Belarus March 1, 2022. Nikolai Petrov/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS

March 10 (Reuters) - Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has instructed Belarusian specialists to ensure power supply to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the BelTA news agency reported on Thursday.

Ukraine said on Wednesday there was a danger of a radiation leak at Chernobyl after electricity was cut off, but the U.N. nuclear watchdog saw "no critical impact on security". Russia accused Ukrainian forces of attacking power lines and a substation feeding the power plant. read more

