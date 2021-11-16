Lukashenko says he will hold second call with Merkel amid migrant crisis -Belta

Migrants gather near a fence at Bruzgi - Kuznica checkpoint on the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region, Belarus November 15, 2021. Picture taken November 15, 2021. Leonid Scheglov/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday he would have a second phone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel amid a push to end a migrant crisis on the Belarusian border with the European Union, the state Belta news agency reported.

Lukashenko said that following their first phone call on Monday, Merkel had taken time to discuss with other European Union nations a proposal by Minsk to resolve the crisis, Belta said.

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Catherine Evans

