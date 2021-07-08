Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Europe

Luxembourg PM leaves hospital after treatment for COVID

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel arrives for a face-to-face EU summit in Brussels, Belgium May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool

PARIS, July 8 (Reuters) - Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel has left hospital after receiving treatment for COVID-19, the Luxembourg government said on Thursday.

The government added Bettel would resume official duties from July 9.

Bettel, 48, tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after a two-day European Union summit in Brussels at the end of June, where participants included French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and other European leaders. read more

