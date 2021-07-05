Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Luxembourg's Bettel admitted to hospital after positive COVID test - media reports

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel departs after attending the second day of a EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium June 25, 2021. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

July 5 (Reuters) - Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel was admitted to hospital on Sunday following a positive COVID-19 test at the end of June, according to local media reports.

He was undergoing additional tests and would remain under observation for 24 hours as a precaution, broadcaster RTL reported, citing Luxembourg's ministry of state.

Bettel took part in a two-day EU summit in Brussels at the end of June, where participants included French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and other European leaders.

Luxembourg's state ministry could not immediately be reached for comment on Monday.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Alex Richardson

