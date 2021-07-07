Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Luxembourg's Bettel to remain in hospital until at least Thursday

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel talks to journalists as he arrives for the second day of a EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium June 25, 2021. Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS

July 7 (Reuters) - Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel is getting better after contracting COVID-19 but will stay at hospital under medical observation until at least Thursday, an official said on Wednesday.

Bettel, 48, tested positive shortly after a two-day EU summit in Brussels at the end of June, where participants included French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and other European leaders.

On Monday, Luxembourg's government said Bettel was in a serious but stable condition after being admitted to hospital on Sunday due to persistent symptoms, and would remain there for 2-4 days for observation.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold Editing by Nick Tattersall

