Luxury goods group Kering to sell Girard-Perregaux and Ulysse Nardin divisions

The logos of French luxury group Kering and fashion house Balenciaga are pictured on Kering headquarters in Paris, France, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - French luxury goods group Kering (PRTP.PA) said it had agreed to sell its Swiss watch manufacturing brands Girard-Perregaux and Ulysse Nardin to the management teams that run the watchmakers.

"The extensive work carried out by the Group in recent years at Girard-Perregaux and Ulysse Nardin has laid the foundations for sustainable growth," said Kering group managing director Jean-François Palus in a statement.

"Kering has demonstrated its ability to secure the conditions for the long-term development of entities leaving the Group, in the interest of their employees, partners, customers and local communities," he added.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Peter Graff

