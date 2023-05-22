LVMH and Stellantis provide donations for Italian flood recovery















ROME, May 22 (Reuters) - Luxury goods group LVMH (LVMH.PA) and carmaker Stellantis (STLAM.MI) have each donated 1 million euros ($1.10 million) to support flood relief efforts in northern Italy, the Emilia-Romagna region said on Monday.

Floods killed 14 people last week in Emilia-Romagna as torrential rain caused more than 20 rivers to burst their banks, sending water cascading through towns and submerging thousands of acres of particularly fertile farmland.

Stellantis' Maserati brand is based in the region, while LVMH described Italy in a release announcing the donation as its "second home".

"We are seeing an extraordinary mobilisation and solidarity and once again I thank everyone who is playing a part," regional president Stefano Bonaccini said in a statement.

The donations follow similar gestures from Kering (PRTP.PA), luxury carmaker Ferrari (RACE.MI) and the Formula One motor racing group.

The Italian government will meet on Tuesday to discuss relief measures for a disaster that is likely to cost the region billions of euros.

The water levels have been slowly receding, allowing locals and volunteers to press ahead with efforts to clean up the streets and salvage what can be rescued.

Fellow European Union members have made available specialist pumping equipment to help shift the flood waters.

However, some 23,000 people were still homeless as of Monday afternoon, with more than 620 roads closed in the region.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

