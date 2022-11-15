Macron: France and Turkey will keep up work to allow Ukrainian grain exports















PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said France and Turkey will keep working towards facilitating grain exports from Ukraine which were hit by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Macron made the remarks on Twitter, posting a photograph of a meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at the G20 summit in Bali.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, Editing by Dominique Vidalon











