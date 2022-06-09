Macron: imperative to get strong parliament majority to avoid risk of "French disorder"

French President Emmanuel Macron looks on during a visit at the National Gendarmerie Brigade of Gaillac, France, June 9, 2022. Caroline Blumberg/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS, June 9 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said it was imperative that this month's parliamentary election resulted in a "strong and clear" majority for his political bloc to be able to push through pro-business reforms and avoid a "French disorder."

"We must continue with the reforms," said Macron on Thursday, during a visit to the southern French region of Tarn.

