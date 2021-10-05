Skip to main content

Europe

Macron to meet Biden at G20, hopes to "re-engage"

U.S. President Joe Biden talks with French President Emmanuel Macron at the final session of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall in Britain, June 13, 2021. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS

BRDO, Slovenia, Oct 5 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he would meet his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden in Rome at the Group of 20 summit at the end of October to "re-engage" and to move on after a rift over a U.S. military pact with Australia.

"We will catch up during the G20. I think it is the right occasion to see how we can re-engage ... it is about facts and what to do together," Macron said as he arrived for a summit dinner in Slovenia.

Australia's decision to cancel a big submarine contract with France and opt for U.S.-designed vessels instead as part of the new AUKUS security alliance with Washington and London incensed Paris.

Reporting by Robin Emmott and Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Mark Porter

