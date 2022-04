Macron more convincing than Le Pen in French election debate - poll

A picture of a tv screen shows the French presidential election debate between French President Emmanuel Macron, candidate for his re-election, and French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) party candidate Marine Le Pen, in Paris, France, April 20, 2022. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS, April 21 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron was found to be more convincing than far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in a pre-election debate on French televison ahead of Sunday's presidential runoff vote, an opinion poll showed.

The snap survey by Elabe for BFM TV found that 59% of polled viewers found Macron more convincing than Le Pen. In 2017, the same polling firm found that 63% of those surveyed found Macron more convincing.

Polls of voting intentions for the April 24 election estimate that Macron will win with around 55.5% of the vote. In 2017, Macron beat Le Pen with 66.1% of the vote.

Reporting by Geert De Clercq Editing by Richard Lough

