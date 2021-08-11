Macron says COVID-19 epidemic is serious in overseas territories.

PARIS, Aug 11 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that France's overseas territories, in particular the Caribbean islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe, were being hit hard by the COVID-19 epidemic.

"The situation is dramatic," Macron said as he opened a virtual meeting with his senior cabinet ministers to discuss the epidemic.

