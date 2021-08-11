Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Macron says COVID-19 epidemic is serious in overseas territories.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Judo - Men's 60kg - Last 32 - Nippon Budokan - Tokyo, Japan - July 24, 2021. France's President Emmanuel Macron wearing a protective face mask watches judo REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

PARIS, Aug 11 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that France's overseas territories, in particular the Caribbean islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe, were being hit hard by the COVID-19 epidemic.

"The situation is dramatic," Macron said as he opened a virtual meeting with his senior cabinet ministers to discuss the epidemic.

Reporting by GV De Clercq Editing by Richard Lough

