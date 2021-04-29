Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Macron says France should use health pass for access to mass events

Reuters
French people who attend events that attract big crowds should use a new "health pass" to gain entry, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a interview with regional newspapers.

"The health pass should not be mandatory for access to everyday things such as restaurants, theatres and cinemas or to go see friends. But for places with big crowds, such as stadiums, festivals, trade fairs or exhibitions, it would be absurd not to use it," Macron said.

Macron also said that from May 1, COVID-19 vaccinations will be made available to obese people over the age of 18.

