Macron says New Caledonia has voted to remain French in referendum

French President Emmanuel Macron, wearing a protective face mask, welcomes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (not seen) before a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, December 10, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

PARIS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that New Caledonia will remain French, after a majority of voters in the French overseas territory voted against independence in a third and final referendum.

"Caledonians have chosen to remain French. They decided that freely," Macron said in a televised address.

"We can't ignore that the electorate remained deeply divided over the years. (...) A period of transition is now starting," he added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Michel Rose Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.