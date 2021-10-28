Europe
Macron says up to Australia to repair broken relations
1 minute read
PARIS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron told Australia's prime minister that he had broken the trust between their two countries and that it was up to Canberra to repair relations, the Elysee said.
In the call on Thursday, which came ahead of a U.N. climate change summit, Macron also urged Prime Minister Scott Morrison to commit to halting coal mining and the use of coal for power production.
Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Richard Lough
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.