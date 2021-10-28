Macron says up to Australia to repair broken relations

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in front of the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

PARIS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron told Australia's prime minister that he had broken the trust between their two countries and that it was up to Canberra to repair relations, the Elysee said.

In the call on Thursday, which came ahead of a U.N. climate change summit, Macron also urged Prime Minister Scott Morrison to commit to halting coal mining and the use of coal for power production.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Richard Lough

