Macron, Scholz call with Putin under way - Elysee

PARIS, March 12 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have started a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine, the French presidency said on Saturday.

Macron had said at a European Union summit on Friday that he and Scholz would hold a fresh call with Putin in the coming hours after a previous three-way exchange on Thursday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Michel Rose Writing by Gus Trompiz Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.