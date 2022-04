Macron vs Le Pen: Quotes from the presidential debate

French President Emmanuel Macron, candidate for his re-election, and French far-right Rassemblement National party presidential candidate Marine Le Pen sit prior to taking part in a French presidential election debate, in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, France April 20, 2022. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS, April 20 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron and far-right challenger Marine Le Pen squared off in a debate on Wednesday evening, four days ahead of the April 24 presidential runoff vote. L2N2WI0UR

Here are some key quotes from Macron and Le Pen as they launched their final bid to convince undecided French voters.

CLIMATE/ENERGY POLICY

Macron:

"There is no way out of fossil fuels that relies solely on nuclear. Your strategy is not workable."

"Even though we have energy needs today, you are not telling me how we will cope with moving beyond fossil fuels, how we will reduce our dependence on Russian gas."

Le Pen"

"I am in no way a climate change denier. But you, your are something of a climate hypocrite."

"Free trade kills the planet."

"You have completely changed your tune on nuclear power... We have wasted 10 years destabilising a nuclear industry that needed to be strengthened to make this carbon-free energy source once again the basis for our energy mix."

PENSION REFORM:

Macron:

"I don't want to increase our taxes, I don't want to increase our debt, I even want to start paying it off over the next five years. So I want us to work more, a pillar of which would be to push back the legal retirement age by four months a year until we reach 65 in 2031."

Le Pen:

"All those who had their first proper job before the age of 20 will be able to retire at 60."

In response to Macron's proposal: "You foresee that no one will be able toenjoy a full retirement."

EUROPE

Macron:

"Five years ago, your programme was only applicable if France left the euro (currency). Today, you still want to get out of it but you don't say so anymore."

"I believe in the Franco-German couple."

"We have made (COVID-19) vaccines that protect us thanks to our European agreements."

Le Pen:

"France is a world power not just a European power."

"I want the European Commission to respect sovereign nations, to respect the choice of the French people, including their choice of society."

"So I want to change this European organisation. But I don't want to leave it."

RUSSIA

Le Pen on energy sanctions:

"We cannot commit hara-kiri with the hope of hurting Russia."

"The only sanctions I disagree with is the blocking of Russian oil and gas imports. Why do I disagree? Because in reality it will do no harm to Russia and will do enormous harm to our people."

Macron on Le Pen's Russia ties:

"You are dependent on power, you are dependent on (Russian President Vladimir) Putin. You took a loan from a Russian bank."

"You don't speak to other leaders, you speak to your banker when you speak to Russia, that's the problem."

COST OF LIVING

Le Pen:

"I've seen the people suffer, I've seen them worry, worry about a downgrading in their quality of life, about a kind of precariousness that they feels is widespread.

"I would like to tell them that another that another choice is possible, based on respect, based on common sense."

"All you do is hand out cheques ... my priority is to give French people their money back."

Macron:

"I don’t want people listening to us to think their salaries will rise by 10%"

"I’ve studied your programme. There isn’t even the word unemployment."

