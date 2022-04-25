Macron wins French Presidential election with final figure of 58.55% of votes

French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he arrives to deliver a speech after being re-elected as president, following the results in the second round of the 2022 French presidential election, during his victory rally at the Champs de Mars in Paris, France, April 24, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS, April 25 (Reuters) - Emmanuel Macron comfortably defeated far-right rival Marine Le Pen in the second round of France's presidential election, winning 58.55% of the votes against 41.45% for Le Pen, final interior ministry figures showed on Monday.

Those figures compared to Macron's first victory in 2017, when Macron won 66.1% of the vote against 33.9% for Le Pen five years ago.

The abstention rate was 28.1% against 25.4% in 2017, marking the lowest turnout ever recorded in a French presidential election final since 1969.

Reporting by Myriam Rivet and Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

