Factbox: Macron's 30 billion euro "France 2030" investment plan

French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he speaks during the presentation of the "France 2030" investment plan at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris, France, October 12, 2021. Ludovic Marin/Pool via Reuters

PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday unveiled a 30 billion euro ($35 billion) investment roadmap dubbed "France 2030", aimed at fostering industrial champions and innovation. read more

Here are some of the key measures he announced:

NUCLEAR AND HYDROGEN

Macron said France would invest 8 billion euros in decarbonising its industry, with a focus on small, modular nuclear reactors and nuclear waste management.

France's nuclear capabilities are a major asset to producing "green hydrogen", produced via electrolyis, he added, targeting two "megafactories" to produce green hydrogen by 2030.

TRANSPORT AND MOBILITY

Macron said France would invest 4 billion euros in the transport sector, with the aim of producing 2 million electric and hybrid vehicles and its first low-carbon plane by 2030.

FOOD AND HEALTH

Macron pledged 3 billion euros for healthcare and 1.5 billion for agriculture and food, including a push for made-in-France biomedicine.

TECH AND STARTUPS

Macron pledged 6 billion euros in its tech sector, with plans to develop its capabilities in robotic components, semiconductors, artificial intelligence and cloud technology.

Beyond the public funds, France would invest an additional 3 billion euros worth of equity investments via the Bpifrance public investment bank in "innovative" companies, as France looks to favour small, agile start-ups.

Europe

Europe · 11:31 AM UTC

Macron unveils 30-bln euro plan for innovation and industrial revival

France wants to be a leader in green hydrogen by 2030 and build low-carbon planes and small nuclear reactors as part of a 30 billion euro ($35 billion) investment plan, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

