Macron's ex-bodyguard handed jail sentence over May Day assaults

Alexandre Benalla, a former security advisor of French President Emmanuel Macron, arrives on the first day of his trial for violence committed against demonstrators at a May Day protest in 2018, at the courthouse in Paris, France, September 13, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

PARIS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - A former security advisor of French President Emmanuel Macron was handed a three-year jail sentence, of which two years are suspended, for roughing up May Day protesters in 2018, in what triggered the first major political crisis of Macron's mandate, French reporters in the courtroom said on Twitter.

French court also fined Alexandre Benalla 500 euros ($575).

($1 = 0.8674 euros)

