Macron's French re-election programme will propose retirement age at 65
PARIS, March 10 (Reuters) - The re-election programme of French President Emmanuel Macron will feature a proposal to set the retirement age in France at 65 - compared to the age of 62 at which many currently retire - government spokesman Gabriel Attal told RTL Radio.
Reporting by Myriam Rivet; Editing by Nicolas Delame/Sudip Kar-Gupta
