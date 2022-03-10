Skip to main content
Macron's French re-election programme will propose retirement age at 65

1 minute read

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (not seen) for a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, March 9, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

PARIS, March 10 (Reuters) - The re-election programme of French President Emmanuel Macron will feature a proposal to set the retirement age in France at 65 - compared to the age of 62 at which many currently retire - government spokesman Gabriel Attal told RTL Radio.

Reporting by Myriam Rivet; Editing by Nicolas Delame/Sudip Kar-Gupta

