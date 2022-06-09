Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Antofagasta, Chile region - EMSC

June 9 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck Antofagasta in the Chile region on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 100 km (62.14 miles), EMSC said.

Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru Editing by Gareth Jones

