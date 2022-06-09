1 minute read
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Antofagasta, Chile region - EMSC
June 9 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck Antofagasta in the Chile region on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 100 km (62.14 miles), EMSC said.
Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru Editing by Gareth Jones
