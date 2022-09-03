Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Crete, Greece region - EMSC

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 3 (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Greece on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake's epicentre was Crete and was 2 km (1.2 miles) below the earth's surface, the EMSC said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.