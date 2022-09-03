1 minute read
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Crete, Greece region - EMSC
Sept 3 (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Greece on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake's epicentre was Crete and was 2 km (1.2 miles) below the earth's surface, the EMSC said.
Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard
