1 minute read
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Bosnia and Herzegovina region -EMSC
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
April 22 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck the Bosnia and Herzegovina region, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC)said on Friday.
The quake was at a depth of 2 km (1.2 miles), EMSC said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.