Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Bosnia and Herzegovina region -EMSC

April 22 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck the Bosnia and Herzegovina region, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC)said on Friday.

The quake was at a depth of 2 km (1.2 miles), EMSC said.

Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

