ATHENS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6 earthquake hit the eastern Mediterranean off the Greek island of Karpathos on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The tremor was felt on the islands of Crete, Santorini and Rhodes, Greek State TV said.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou in Athens, writing by Maher Chmaytelli in Dubai; Editing by Andrew Heavens

