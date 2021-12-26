Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude strikes Crete - national agency

Dec 26 (Reuters) - An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 was registered on the Greek island of Crete on Sunday, with no immediate reports of injuries or damage, the country's Geodynamic Institute said.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) earlier reported the tremor as having a magnitude of 6.0.

On its website, the Geodynamic Institute said the quake struck at a depth of 6.4 km (3.9 miles).

Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru, George Geogiopoulos in Athens and Michele Kambas in Nicosia; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.