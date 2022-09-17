Main power line back up at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, IAEA says

A Russian all-terrain armoured vehicle is parked outside the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant during the visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expert mission in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, September 1, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo

VIENNA, Sept 17 (Reuters) - One of the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant's four main power lines has been repaired and is once again supplying the plant with electricity from the Ukrainian grid two weeks after it went down, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Saturday.

"With the main line's reconnection yesterday afternoon, the three back-up power lines are again being held in reserve," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement. "The three other main external 750 kv (kilovolt) power lines that were lost earlier during the conflict remain down." read more

Reporting by Francois Murphy, Editing by Louise Heavens

