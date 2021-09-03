Major fire rages in building in Italian city Turin

TURIN, Italy, Sept 3 (Reuters) - A major fire broke out in the centre of the northern Italian city of Turin on Friday, forcing around 100 people to be evacuated from their homes, emergency services said.

The fire started in the attic of building close to the main train station and soon spread to adjacent properties, with dozens of firefighters still looking to control the blaze hours after they were had arrived on the scene.

"The situation is critical. The fire is raging and we are trying to create a barrage with the hoses, but it is a very difficult to reach it at that height," said local fire chief Agatino Carrolo.

Five people were reported to be injured, but none had life threatening injuries, local media said.

Police said they believe a welder working on a safe might have inadvertently sparked the fire, which sent thick black clouds high into the sky above the city centre.

The Turin blaze came less than a week after a fire gutted a luxury apartment block in the nearby city of Milan. read more

Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Angus MacSwan

