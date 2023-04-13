Man charged with spreading Swedish military secrets















OSLO, April 13 (Reuters) - Swedish prosecutors said on Thursday they had charged a 52-year-old man with illegally possessing and spreading secret and sensitive information about a large number of military installations.

"I consider this a gross crime as it concerns a large number of installations that are significant for Sweden's ability to defend itself in the case of war," senior prosecutor Lars Hedvall said in a statement.

"The information disclosure may hurt national security," he added.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Essi Lehto











