Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Man dies in Greek wildfire zone after being hit by falling pylon

1 minute read

ATHENS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - A man was killed by a falling electricity pylon in an area near the Greek capital Athens where emergency services have been battling severe wildfires, the hospital where he was treated said on Friday.

The 38-year-old, a resident of the suburb of Ippokrateios Politeia on the outskirts of the city, received a head injury when the pylon fell on him, the KAT hospital said in a statement.

Firefighters have been battling to contain dozens of fires close to the Greek capital, which have forced thousands to flee their houses.

At least nine people have been treated in hospital but no deaths had been reported prior to Friday's incident.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 1:23 PM UTCThousands flee in Greece as wildfires sweep through Mediterranean

Thousands of people fled their homes on the outskirts of Athens on Friday as emergency crews struggled to stop wildfires from spreading to more towns while scorching winds fuelled blazes across Greece for the fourth day.

EuropeWildfires roar back to life near Athens as heat fans flames
EuropePolish minister criticises Supreme Court head in row over judiciary
EuropeInsurers worry about COVID-19 discrimination claims as workers return to desks
EuropeFrance forecasts fall in weather-hit wine output to historic low