Skip to main content

Europe

Man kills several people in Norway in bow and arrow attacks, police say

1 minute read

OSLO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Several people were killed and others injured by a man using a bow and arrows to carry out attacks in the Norwegian town of Kogsberg on Wednesday, local police said.

"The man has been apprehended ... from the information we now have, this person carried out these actions alone," police chief Oeyvind Aas told reporters.

"Several people have been injured and several are dead," Aas said. He declined to comment on the number of casualties.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 9:33 AM UTC

Hundreds evacuated as red-hot lava threatens homes in Spain's La Palma

Over 700 residents were ordered to abandon their homes on Tuesday on the Spanish island of La Palma as red-hot lava advanced towards their neighbourhood.

Europe
German SPD chief sees new government before Christmas
Europe
Ten Serbs, 10 policemen injured in Kosovo clashes
Europe
Russia says Sputnik Light is 70% effective against Delta variant
Europe
Man kills several people in Norway in bow and arrow attacks, police say

Several people were killed and others injured by a man using a bow and arrows to carry out attacks in the Norwegian town of Kogsberg on Wednesday, local police said.