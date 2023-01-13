Man stabs three policemen in Budapest attack, one dies -police statement















BUDAPEST, Jan 13 (Reuters) - A man injured three policemen in Budapest late on Thursday with a knife and one of the policemen died later in hospital, police said in a statement on Friday.

The suspect tried to enter a flat in a Budapest apartment block when the police was called. As the three policemen tried to detain him, the man stabbed them with a knife and tried to escape to the street where a fourth policeman shot him in the foot.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Christopher Cushing











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.