Europe
Man who attacked policewoman in Western France was radicalised in jail -source
1 minute read
1/5
A man who stabbed and badly wounded a policewoman on Friday in the town of La Chapelle-sur-Erdre in western France was reported by prison staff to have been radicalised in jail, a source close to the investigation said.
The source also said the man, who was released from jail in March following a conviction for violence, had psychological disorders.
