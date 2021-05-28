Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Man who attacked policewoman in Western France was radicalised in jail -source

French special police forces and firefighters are seen after an assailant stabbed and badly wounded a policewoman in La Chapelle-sur-Erdre, western France, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A man who stabbed and badly wounded a policewoman on Friday in the town of La Chapelle-sur-Erdre in western France was reported by prison staff to have been radicalised in jail, a source close to the investigation said.

The source also said the man, who was released from jail in March following a conviction for violence, had psychological disorders.

