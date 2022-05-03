1 minute read
Mariupol mayor says more than 200 civilians still in Ukrainian city's vast steel plant
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
KYIV, May 3 (Reuters) - More than 200 civilians are still holed up with fighters in a huge steel plant in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, city mayor Vadym Boychenko said on Tuesday.
He said a total of about 100,000 civilians were still in the southern Ukrainian city that has been occupied by Russian forces.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.