Mariupol mayor says more than 200 civilians still in Ukrainian city's vast steel plant

People walk their bikes across the street as smoke rises above a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine May 2, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

KYIV, May 3 (Reuters) - More than 200 civilians are still holed up with fighters in a huge steel plant in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, city mayor Vadym Boychenko said on Tuesday.

He said a total of about 100,000 civilians were still in the southern Ukrainian city that has been occupied by Russian forces.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.