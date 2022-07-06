1 minute read
Mariupol port operating at full capacity, TASS quotes officials
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
July 6 (Reuters) - The port of Mariupol in Russian-controlled territory of Ukraine is operating at full capacity, the TASS news agency reported on Wednesday, citing port officials.
Russia captured Mariupol on Ukraine's southern coast in May after months of fierce fighting for control of the city.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters Editing by Gareth Jones
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.