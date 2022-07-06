Mariupol port operating at full capacity, TASS quotes officials

Steel rolls are stacked on the dock before being loaded on board the RM 3 cargo ship at the Port of Mariupol, during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern city of Mariupol, Ukraine May 30, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo

July 6 (Reuters) - The port of Mariupol in Russian-controlled territory of Ukraine is operating at full capacity, the TASS news agency reported on Wednesday, citing port officials.

Russia captured Mariupol on Ukraine's southern coast in May after months of fierce fighting for control of the city.

Reporting by Reuters Editing by Gareth Jones

