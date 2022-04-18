Mariupol says 40,000 deported from besieged city to Russian regions

Service members of pro-Russian troops stop civilians to check their documents in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 18, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

KYIV, April 18 (Reuters) - The mayor of the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol on Monday said that about 40,000 civilians had been forcibly moved to Russia or Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine.

"Unfortunately I have to declare that as of today they are forcibly deporting" residents, Vadym Boichenko told Ukrainian television. "We have verified through the municipal register that they have already deported over 40,000 people."

It was not possible for Reuters to independently confirm the allegation. Russia has denied targetting civilians in Ukraine.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Max Hunder; Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.