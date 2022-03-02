1 minute read
Mariupol in Ukrainian hands, Russia shelling civilians - local authorities
LVIV, Ukraine, March 2 (Reuters) - Mariupol city council said on Wednesday their southern city was under Ukrainian control but locked in battles with Russian troops.
The council said on social media that Russian attackers were shelling civilian sites, including residential blocks, hospitals and dormitories for people displaced by fighting.
Reporting by Nataliza Zinets, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by John Stonestreet
